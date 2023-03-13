Woodstock man charged with murder in 2022 Sandy Springs fentanyl death

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Investigators in Sandy Springs have charged an alleged Cherokee County drug dealer with murder in connection with a fatal 2022 overdose.
Sandy Springs police arrested Jacob Cain Anglin of Woodstock Feb. 26. He is charged with murder, making false statements to police, and possession of cocaine, arrest reports and Fulton County Jail records show.
In an email to Appen Media, Sandy Springs Public Information Officer Matthew McGinnis said they believe Anglin is responsible for supplying fentanyl-laced pills that killed, James Travis Edenfield, a 26-year-old Thomaston, Ga. man Oct. 3, 2022.
Sandy Springs police have refused to release additional information about this case, including Appen Media’s open records requests for warrants filed. Documents obtained from the Fulton County Superior Court allege that Anglin “frequently” sold pills to multiple individuals at the Comfort Inn on Roswell Road in Sandy Springs, that he knew were laced with fentanyl.
Arrest warrants alleged that “irrespective of malice” Anglin committed murder by knowingly selling laced pills that killed Edenfield.
Anglin was taken to the Fulton County Jail and is being held without bond.