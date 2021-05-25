ROSWELL, Ga. — A homeless Roswell man told police someone assaulted him at the Exon gas station along Old Dogwood Road on May 16 and stole his wallet and two cell phones.

The victim said the suspect punched him in the back of the head as he walked toward the gas station, then punched him 15 more times when he fell to the ground. The suspect stole his items and ran toward a nearby Economy Hotel.

Officers eventually located the suspect sitting with two other people in a Chevy Malibu parked at a Shell gas station along Holcomb Bridge Road. Ahmad J. Roberts, 39, of Woodstock, denied being involved in an altercation. Police found the victim’s cell phones, wallet and ID in a backpack Roberts was seen carrying.

Roberts was arrested and charged with robbery by force.

