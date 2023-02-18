Woodstock man arrested for threat at gas station

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Charges have been filed against a Woodstock man who allegedly threatened to burn down a Dunwoody gas station Feb. 2.
Dunwoody police officers responded to the Exxon gas station on Perimeter Center at about 5 p.m. after receiving reports a man was threatening to burn down the station.
An employee said the 30-year-old Woodstock man entered the gas station, bought a cigarillo, and stole a lighter and a Red Bull energy drink. When the employee told him to come back and pay for the items, the suspect asked, “how would he feel if the gas station burned down” and walked toward the pumps with the lighter.
The man pulled a bag of items out of his car, placed it on the ground, and began pouring gasoline.
“At that time officers arrived on scene and detained him,” the report said.
When officers asked for the suspect’s name, he gave the false name, “Mike Lucifer.” He was placed under arrest for making terroristic threats and giving false information to a police officer. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail.