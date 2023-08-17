Women pays $20,000 in fake bond request

MILTON, Ga. — A 82-year-old Milton woman told police July 26 that she had received a call from someone the day before, alleging to be her granddaughter in need of bail.
She said the caller requested $20,000 for bond related to a reckless endangerment charge, according to the police report. The victim said she made a cash withdrawal and was advised to place the money in a bag or box and that an Uber driver would pick it up from her home address.
The driver, in a blue Volkswagen Jetta, later retrieved the money from the victim. The victim described the driver to police as a large Black male with a full beard that was “turning gray, but not all the way.”
Police searched the Flock camera system, but the victim could not identify the suspect vehicle.