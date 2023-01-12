Women leave store with $2,287 in goods

MILTON, Ga. — Two women carrying duffle bags, at separate instances, walked into Bath and Body Works on Highway 9 at around 5:19 p.m. Jan. 2.
The reporting party told Milton Police that the women, who were both Black, 250 lbs, one around 5-foot-10 and the other 5-foot-9, walked around the store while “acting pleasant” toward the store’s employees and placing several items in Bath and Body Works shopping totes they collected while in the store.
One of the suspects set aside her bag as it got too heavy to carry and proceeded to use the other bag for more items. Both women walked past all points of sale without checking out with three full bags containing items from the store. According to the police report, around 225 items were taken from the store, totaling $2,287.
The reporting party said she was “100 percent sure” that the two suspects were the same ones involved in a recent shoplifting case at the story Dec. 19.
No security surveillance was available at the time of the report, but a retail theft affidavit as well as an asset protection form was completed.