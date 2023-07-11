Woman with warrants arrested after reckless driving incident

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police June 24 a case of reckless driving along Old Alabama Road, where a driver in a Ford Escape was speeding and cutting vehicles off.
The victim also reported the Ford driver threw an ax with a wooden handle at her car. Other callers reported the suspect threw eggs at other vehicles.
Police spoke with the suspect, a Michigan resident, who said the victim was following her. The suspect also confirmed that she possessed an ax, which was in her purse, for self-defense. The suspect said she did not possess any eggs.
No charges for terroristic acts were brought against the suspect due to conflicting statements, no independent witnesses and because the ax was still in the suspect’s purse. However, police found the suspect had a warrant out of Cobb County for multiple arrests.
As police placed the suspect in the back of the patrol vehicle, she allegedly kicked it and was charged with interference with government property.
As police transported her to the Alpharetta Jail, the suspect attempted to spit at officers, the report stated.