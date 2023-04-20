Woman with warrant flees from parked car

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police were unable to locate a woman who fled on foot after they approached her in a parked car on State Bridge Road April 4.
Police became suspicious of the car, which had its headlights on, in front of Sherwin Williams at 2:55 a.m. Police eventually approached the driver, who said he and the passenger were wide awake and wanted to go for a run. But police noticed the passenger had house slippers on.
When police went back to the patrol vehicle to check their identification, the passenger ran away toward the tree line. Police confirmed she had a potential warrant out of Sandy Springs for failure to appear at a traffic ticket.
After searching the area, police were unable to locate the woman.
A charge for obstruction is pending while police try to obtain a warrant for the suspect.