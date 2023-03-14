Woman thwarts thief from raiding account

MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported Feb. 24 that she received a call about someone attempting to transfer $15,000 from her credit card into a personal bank account at BB&T bank.
The woman told the card company representative that she had not initiated the transfer and she does not have a personal account at BB&T, the police report said. The operator launched a fraud investigation for the woman.
During the investigation, the operator said she listened to a recording of the individual attempting to make the transfer, and the voice did not match the victim. The operator then said the suspect had all of the woman’s personal information, including full name, Social Security number and address.
The woman called BB&T and explained the situation to a representative who declined to give her any information on the account. The bank did confirm that no account existed under her name or her Social Security number.
The charge was reversed, the woman said, and was not out any money over the incident. The woman called the three major credit bureaus to freeze her credit and put a fraud alert on her account.