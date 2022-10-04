Woman sentenced in fatal hit and run in Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 38-year-old Newnan woman was sentenced Sept. 19 to 15 years for a fatal hit-and-run in April 2021.
According to Sandy Springs police, Dominique Houston will serve 10 years behind bars, with the remaining five years on probation.
She pleaded guilty to several charges, including following too closely, homicide by vehicle in the first degree, hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, cruelty to animals, failure to yield right of way to pedestrian, failure to yield right of way at crosswalk, two counts of failure to obey signs or control devices, and speeding, according to court records.
The victim was identified as 25-year-old Michael Farmer, of Sandy Springs, and his dog, a Catahoula named Bruce. Farmer is believed to have been walking Bruce just before 8 p.m. on April 25, 2021, on Hammond Drive near Glenridge Drive, when they were struck by Houston, who was fleeing another hit and run, causing fatal injuries in both.
Just minutes before striking Farmer and Bruce, police found that Houston had been in another hit-and-run crash with another vehicle while in the area of Roswell Road and I-285. She was driving a 2020 white Chevy Malibu with a Florida tag.
With the assistance of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Houston and her vehicle and occupant were located in Newnan. After being interviewed, Houston was arrested and charged for both incidents.
According to his obituary, Farmer was born in Gwinnett County and lived in Saint Cloud, Florida, before graduating from East Coweta High School in 2014. He was a member of the middle and high school baseball teams and loved playing and coaching rugby. A graduate of Georgia College State University with a master’s in accounting, he worked as an auditor for KPMG in Atlanta.