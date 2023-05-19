Woman sends $7,500 to phone scammer

ROSWELL, Ga. — A woman living on Victoria Way told police April 2 that her sister was scammed out of $7,500 by someone on the phone posing as comedian Ron White.
Police contacted the 70-year-old sister, who said she was contacted by someone online who said they were comedian Ron White. She said the conversations were so “genuine and authentic” she believed it was him. The scammer, posing as White said he needed money for his mother’s emergency “bone marrow cancer treatment.”
The scammer said they needed $10,000 dollars to finish paying for the treatment. The woman wired $7,500 to the scammer. Her bank contacted her because of the suspicious transactions, but the woman sent them through because she believed she was doing the comedian a favor.
The woman has not been able to dispute the transactions with the bank. She sent police screenshots of her conversations with the scammer. The case is still active.