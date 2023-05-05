Woman sends $62,000 to man in need of ‘help’

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police April 18 that she sent around $62,000 to a person she had met online.
The scam artist attempted to open multiple bank accounts using the victim’s ID. The victim met the suspect on Match.com, who told her he needed money to help with his daughter in Australia, legal fees and a fine.
The suspect sent checks to the victim, which she thought was to repay the $62,000. But when she attempted to deposit the checks, the bank informed the victim they were for a debit and not a deposit, so she ceased the transfer.
The victim said the suspect was attempting to withdraw additional money from her Chase account by using the checks. She also said the suspect used her ID and Social Security number in an attempt to open multiple bank accounts.
Three attempts were not successful, but the suspect did manage to open a Credit Union account in Illinois.