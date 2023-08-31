Woman seeks probe into canine purchase

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported to police Aug. 10 that she paid $800 for a Teacup poodle but never received the dog.
The woman sent a woman with Classic Kennels the money through Venmo Aug. 2 and was supposed to receive the dog the following day, the police report said.
The woman then sent $1,000 to a man with another company to ship the poodle, the report said. But the company later sent an email to the woman stating that the dog died and requested that she pay the $30,000 insurance policy for the dog. The woman did not pay for the policy and received another email saying the breeder paid for the policy, but that the company needed her personal information to process the request.
The woman did not provide her information, and still has not received the dog. The investigation is ongoing, according to the police report.