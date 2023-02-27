Woman scammed by fake arrest warrant

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell resident told police on Feb. 14 she received a call from a person posing as “Lieutenant Hoarn” who told her she had a warrant out for her arrest from the Fulton County Sherriff’s Department and needed to pay $5,000 to clear it.
The resident went to the Rowell Police Department to check if she had an arrest warrant after the phone call. Roswell police found the resident had no active warrants.
The phone scammer posing as a police lieutenant said the resident had failed to attend jury duty. They told her the only way to clear the warrant was with a $5,000 payment, deposited into an account for Fulton County.
One officer had her call the “police lieutenant” back but when they started talking the person on the phone swore and hung up.
Officers told the resident to block future phone calls and to not deposit any money into the account.