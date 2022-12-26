Woman says landlord pointed gun at her

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police said a woman was threatened with a gun during an incident at Perimeter Mall Dec. 11.
According to police reports, the incident occurred after an argument about an AirBnB rental in Dunwoody. The victim told officers she rented an apartment on Perimeter Center for two days from a man named Jay. When the victim met with the man at Perimeter Mall to return his apartment keys, he allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at her.
Police were given a photo of the man and his phone number, but at the time of the report no suspect had been identified or arrested.
No one was injured during the incident, the report said.