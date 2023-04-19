Woman says imposter signed for her delivery

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported larceny to police April 4, after ordering a cell phone she never received.
The victim said she ordered a $1,886 Apple iPhone 13 from Comcast in March, and it was supposed to have been delivered to her business, MCGold Skincare on Jones Bridge Road.
She received notification saying the package was delivered a few days later and signed for by another woman, although the victim said she is the sole owner and operator of the business.
When the victim contacted Comcast about the incident, they requested she obtain a police report.