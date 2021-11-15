JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman on Oct. 25 reported that someone stole her identity and used it to get fraudulent unemployment benefits.
The victim told police she recently got notice of a wage audit from her job’s human resources department. The Georgia Department of Labor audit sought to find out if someone was using her personal information for an unemployment benefits claim.
A letter from the Department of Labor that the victim showed police stated the benefits were obtained from June 28, 2020 to Sept. 26, 2020.
