Woman says coworker threatened her with knife

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police she had been pushed and threatened with a knife by her coworker on March 4 at Tapestry House, an assisted living facility on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The woman reported that earlier that evening, she had gotten into an argument with her coworker. As the argument escalated, she said the coworker pushed her, and she pushed back. Another employee intervened and stopped it from escalating.
After the fight, the coworker approached the woman again with a pocketknife in hand and allegedly said “You talk too much, come and let’s fight.” The coworker then left her alone.
The woman told police she believed the only reason her coworker did not cause harm is because she ignored the coworker and walked out of the business.
Security footage was not accessible when the police filed the report, but the woman said she does want to press charges. She also reported the incident to her employer.