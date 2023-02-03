Woman’s saddle taken from Laguna Stables

MILTON, Ga. — A woman notified Milton Police Jan. 19 that her saddle had been stolen from the tack room at Laguna Stables, where she boards her horse.
She said she last saw the saddle on Dec. 4, the police report said, while her trainer saw it Dec. 6, then assumed the woman took it home with her when it disappeared.
The woman returned to the stable Jan. 3 and discovered it was missing and contacted the stable’s owner, who said she had cameras in the tack room.
The woman requested that Milton Police investigate and review recordings from surveillance cameras that the stable owner would not allow her to view. She said the saddle had a cover on it with her last name stitched across it.
The woman also said the cover would have been easy to remove.
The woman has no suspects or information regarding who might have taken the saddle and said the tack room is open to everyone in the stable and does not require a key.