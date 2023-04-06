Woman’s reports card charge from online dating service

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported fraudulent activity on her American Express card to Johns Creek Police March 24.
She said she recently signed up for a dating service, It’s Just Lunch Corporation. When she signed up, she provided the last four numbers of her credit card. The company stated they would not charge her card until services were rendered.
But on March 13, the company charged the card for $2,400 without providing services.
The victim’s card has since been deactivated, the police report said.