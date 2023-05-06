Woman’s purse taken from Kroger cart

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported someone stole her purse out of a grocery cart at the Kroger on State Bridge Road April 23.
The victim said she placed the groceries and her white purse in the cart after checkout, went to her vehicle, placed the groceries in the vehicle, and returned the cart. She then drove home and as she was putting her groceries away, could not find her purse.
The victim remembered placing the purse in the top basket of the cart but was unable to remember placing it in her vehicle.
She returned to Kroger, but employees said they did not see the purse. Once she realized that her black Apple Watch was in her purse, she pinged the location to a site on Jones Bridge Road.
Employees later told police they did not have access to video footage, and no one had turned in a purse matching the description, which is white with hearts embroidered on one side. Police also walked the premises and checked all trash cans and dumpsters but could not locate the white purse.
The purse had her Kate Spade wallet, Georgia driver’s license, debit and credit cards, insurance card, Social Security card, reading nook and Apple Watch.