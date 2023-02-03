Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store.
Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.
A report said the suspect didn’t appear to be shopping and was acting strangely, holding a white shopping bag inside the store.
When the victim realized her purse was missing, she began looking for the woman who was acting strangely and saw her get in a car and drive away.
In total, the victim said approximately $7,000 was stolen, including the price of the purse, as well as an iPhone, cash and cards.
Police reported no suspects have been identified.