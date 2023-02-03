 Skip to main content
Woman’s purse stolen while shopping at store

DUNWOODY, Ga. —A woman reported to police Jan. 19 that her purse was stolen from her shopping cart by a thief, while she shopped at a Dunwoody TJ Maxx store.

Dunwoody police said the theft occurred at the TJ Maxx on Perimeter Center at about 2 p.m. as the victim was shopping. The victim reportedly saw her purse last inside her shopping cart and noticed a possible female suspect circling her “aimlessly” at the time.

A report said the suspect didn’t appear to be shopping and was acting strangely, holding a white shopping bag inside the store.

When the victim realized her purse was missing, she began looking for the woman who was acting strangely and saw her get in a car and drive away.

In total, the victim said approximately $7,000 was stolen, including the price of the purse, as well as an iPhone, cash and cards.

Police reported no suspects have been identified.