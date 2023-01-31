Woman’s purse pilfered while dining at restaurant

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — While having lunch at Panera Bread on Medlock Bridge Road Jan. 18, a woman said a person reached into her purse and removed the contents of her wallet without her knowing.
The woman told Johns Creek Police her purse was open and hanging on the back of the chair. Her wallet was open inside the purse, she said, and she did not realize the theft until after she left the restaurant.
She later received a notification from her husband, the police report said, who had been contacted by American Express about someone trying to make a purchase at a Walmart location.
The suspect attempted to use several of the woman’s credit cards but was unsuccessful. The woman told police she was concerned that her driver's license might be used to steal her identity.
Police gave her instructions on how to obtain a copy of the incident report so that she could obtain a new license.