Woman’s missing check leads to forged duplicates

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A check allegedly stolen after being mailed through the Dunwoody Village Post Office in February was used to steal more than $1,800, police reports said.
A Dunwoody resident told police March 8 that a check she had mailed in February had never been cashed, but she recently discovered several unfamiliar checks for $997 had been cashed by two individuals.
The woman said she did not create either of the forged checks and didn’t know either of the individuals listed. She said she thinks her original check was used to create the fraudulent checks.
No suspect was identified at the time of the report.