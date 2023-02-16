Woman’s mail diverted to different address

MILTON, Ga. — A woman, whose mail was forwarded to another address without her consent, told police she thinks the person responsible also opened a Verizon account in her name and charged $8,000 in January.
The woman explained to Milton Police Feb. 3 that she received a notice from the U.S. Postal Service about a confirmation to a request of an address change in her name. She said she did not make the request to change her address.
In the request for an address change, the "new address" was not listed, the police report said.
The woman called the USPS Fraud Hotline to open a case.
She said she has tried to cancel the change of address, but that USPS cannot cancel the request for some reason.