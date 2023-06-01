Woman’s identity used to purchase Range Rover

ROSWELL, Ga. — An 82-year-old Roswell woman told police she was the victim of financial identity fraud on May 15 after receiving letters for weeks with charges for a Range Rover she never bought.
When officers arrived, the woman’s daughter explained the situation. The elderly woman had been receiving mail for weeks about a Range Rover purchased in her name, but the woman had never bought the vehicle.
Then she received a ticket because the car had been caught speeding in a school zone. She also received a license plate for the Range Rover, a letter stating she has a $2,900 line of credit and a letter stating she has a $54,972 charge for the vehicle.
The woman told police she had not made any of the purchases but is worried somebody opened accounts in her name and is damaging her credit. She gave police the license plate and said she wishes to press charges.