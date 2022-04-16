Woman’s bank card used for two purchases in Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. –– A Smyrna woman reported identity fraud March 28 after her Capitol One card had been used to charge more than $400 at Pappadeaux on Davis Drive.
The restaurant manager received a call from the victim shortly after the order was placed, saying she had been alerted to the transaction and that she never ordered food with her card. The staff said the order had been placed for pickup.
Police were notified in time to be on hand when the pickup vehicle arrived. They spoke to the driver who said she had been asked to pick up the order by an acquaintance she’d met at an Airbnb in Sandy Springs. She told police she’d been told to ask for the order under the name Joan. Police said the driver appeared to have been duped as well by the person she’d met at the gathering. The driver gave police her name and address in case they had other questions.
Later in the day, the card owner told police that her card number was used for a purchase at Best Buy in Alpharetta for $1,509. She said she notified Capital One to cancel her card.
The police incident report does not mention how police followed up on the case.