Woman reports threat in road rage incident

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a woman was threatened with a gun by another driver during a road rage incident on Perimeter Center in Dunwoody March 3.
The woman told police the incident occurred after she made a U-turn from Ashford Dunwoody Road into the parking lot of an Exxon station at about 9 a.m. and she was approached by a man driving a white BMW.
The BMW driver allegedly followed the victim as she left the gas station and continued down Ashford Dunwoody Road. When they pulled up to a stoplight, the BMW pulled alongside her, and the driver allegedly pointed a gun at her while calling her names.
After an investigation of FLOCK traffic cameras in the area, police were able to identify the vehicle, but noted that the registered owner did not match the victim’s description of the suspect.
No suspect was identified at the time of the report.