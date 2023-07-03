Woman reports threat from phone scammers

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police June 5 that she had been threatened by scammers over the phone, following an email claiming to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad.
The email requested payment for a device and said her Geek Squad Care is about to expire, set for auto renewal for a $417 12-month subscription. But the woman said she had not purchased a device from Best Buy in more than 15 years.
She called the phone number found on the email, and an unidentified representative said she needed to pay the subscription fee and that they know where she stays.
The victim further explained that the representative said, "We will shoot you, if you do not cooperate,” and that a charge will be withdrawn from her bank account.
The victim said she did not send any money to them, and she gave them no information.