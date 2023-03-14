Woman reports theft of bridle, two saddles

MILTON, Ga. — Milton Police arrived at Fortitude Farm off Wood Road Feb. 28, where a woman reported a bridle and two saddles stolen from the property.
The woman said she last saw the items Feb. 26 and discovered the theft the following day. She said the barn was unlocked overnight, and there were no security cameras. The woman told police the bridle belonged to her and described it as brown with a hump in the middle. She said she was not sure what the make was, and she did not think it had any other identifying information.
The other two items were owned by others. One saddle was Voltaire Palm Beach dark brown saddle in size 17.4, 2AA. The other was a brown Voltaire saddle, with no other detail provided.
The woman told police that she had recently dismissed an employee following an argument, but she let him stay on two more weeks.
Police heard officers get dispatched to a call involving the same man, the police report said. One officer informed police the man said he had just left a pawn shop in Alpharetta after pawning some items.