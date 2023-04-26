Woman reports texts threatening her family

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police April 11 that her mother had received threatening texts and voice messages from blocked phone numbers.
The unidentified suspect, speaking in Farsi, threatened to kill her family in Turkey and Iran, and kill her, her mother and her father, the police report stated.
The victim said her father had a former co-worker who was upset with him over monetary issues but was not certain if the messages were sent by the co-worker.
Police read the text messages, but they only accused the mother and father of writing two checks totaling $80,000 that bounced, the police report said. According to the police report, none of the text messages appeared to be threatening in nature.