Woman reports tags stolen twice in past six months

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — In a span of six months, an Alpharetta woman says the license plate on her vehicle has been stolen twice while parked at a local apartment complex.
The woman told police officers the license plate was stolen from her apartment on Elite Lane in Alpharetta on Aug. 14, while she was away shopping at Goodwill between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
Screws from the tag were found near the rear of the vehicle when the theft was discovered.
The woman said her last license plate was also stolen from the same location six months earlier.