Woman reports stalker during shopping trip

MILTON, Ga. —Milton Police were dispatched Feb. 23 at around 7:30 p.m. to Milton Package off Ga. 9, where a woman said she suspected a man had been following her around the surrounding shopping area.
The woman said she noticed the man following her from inside a nearby dollar store to the parking lot, the police reports said. She said she entered the Milton Package to get away from him.
The woman said he did not say anything to her, but once she saw him, he looked directly at her and "nodded.” She also said she had security footage from Feb. 8 of the man outside her apartment door off Deer Creek Place.
Upon viewing the security footage, police observed a man walk in front of the camera, stop for a moment, then walk away. Police described the man as a Black male, approximately 40 to 50 years old, wearing a puffer jacket that was green on the bottom and black on top.
Police said the man resembled a man identified as a possible suspect in reference to an attempted kidnapping report in Forsyth County. At the time, the man was also wearing a green puffer jacket.
Officers searched the surrounding shopping area, the woods behind Milton Package and the woman’s apartment complex but were unable to locate the man.