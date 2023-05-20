Woman reports silver taken from her home

MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman reported a stolen chest of silver from her home off Watsons Bend March 20. The woman said she suspects a former live-in caregiver for her mother.
The victim noticed the missing chest March 19, almost three weeks after the caregiver had been terminated on March 2. She said it took the caregiver more than one day for her to gather her belongings. Access to the residence’s neighborhood, The Manor, was then revoked.
The victim said the chest had enough settings for 12 people and is valued at $4,000. She also said there were miscellaneous pans and skillets missing. The victim suspected the caregiver because she had asked the victim if she could have a skillet via text.
But there was also a new caregiver helping the family, who had access cards to enter The Manor. Timestamps of the caregiver’s work schedule were provided to police.