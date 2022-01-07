Woman reports money removed from purse in Johns Creek Target

JOHN’S CREEK, Ga. –– A Suwanee woman reported someone stole money out of her purse while she was shopping at Target on State Bridge Road Dec. 6.
The victim stated that she was in the pharmacy area and stepped away from her shopping cart for a moment. When she returned, her purse was open, and her wallet was missing approximately $900-$1,000.
The victim described a suspect, and police are reviewing footage from surveillance cameras.
The investigation is ongoing.
