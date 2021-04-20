MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police April 9 to report someone stole her driver’s license and Social Security number and fraudulently opened two bank accounts in her name.

Both unauthorized accounts were opened at a BB&T bank in September, police said. The victim didn’t discover them until February. One was a checking account and the other was a savings. Both had $5,000 balances when she learned of them.

The victim said someone also removed $10,000 from her actual CitiBank bank accounts.

