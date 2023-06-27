Woman reports husband for nude images of teen

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Florida woman reported to police June 1 that while looking through her husband’s iPad, she saw a picture in his “Google photos” of what appeared to be a naked 13-year-old girl.
The woman said she also saw a text thread on Reddit between her husband and a boy in high school, about exchanging photos of teenage girls in the boy’s school for money.
The woman said she last spoke to her husband in March and no longer has contact with him because he has sent threatening text messages to her.
The woman, a social worker, said she wanted to report the incident because she has a 13-year-old daughter.