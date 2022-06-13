Woman reports husband for having second wife

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Cumming woman reported her husband to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office for bigamy May 31.
The woman told a deputy that she and her husband had been married in 2021 and were currently going through a divorce. She said her attorney had found an active marriage license between her husband and another woman from 2007.
The woman told the deputy she was aware of her husband’s 2007 marriage but was told that it had been annulled. The man, who lives in Newnan, is listed in the report as a suspect for felony bigamy, which can carry a sentence of between one and 10 years in Georgia.