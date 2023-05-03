Woman reports fraud over mailed checks

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police say unidentified thieves recently stole, then altered, a Dunwoody resident’s checks after they were mailed through the local post office.
Police were notified April 14 that a check for $625, which was meant to pay for tax preparation services for a Dunwoody woman’s business, had been deposited under a different name and number for $1,932.
Reports said the victim learned her accountant never received the check after she turned it over to Dunwoody Post Office employees.
After the first forged check was identified, the victim was contacted by Wells Fargo and told someone had attempted to deposit a second forged check, but it was caught and stopped by the bank.
At the time of the report, no suspect had been identified.