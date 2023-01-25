Woman reports fraud from her Tulsa business

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A woman reported to Johns Creek Police Jan. 13 that someone forged a business check in the amount of $210,000 at the United Community Bank on McGinnis Ferry Road.
The woman, calling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, said she already filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department and informed her bank that the transaction was made within the city limits of Johns Creek.
The woman said she knew the check was created fraudulently because it was different from the checks her business uses. She said the banking information printed on the check was correct, but the watermark and other small details were not the same.
If the check had been deposited on the weekend, the woman said, there was a chance the check would have cleared, and their business account would have been severely depleted.