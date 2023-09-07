Woman reports fraud at Johns Creek bank

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — An Eatonton woman reported to police Aug. 21 someone attempted to cash a $985 check from her checking account at a bank in Johns Creek.
The woman told police she was contacted by her bank about a suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent check at a branch location on Haynes Bridge Road Aug. 14, but she said the suspect walked out before they were able to receive any money.
The woman said she had an identity theft case pending with her local sheriff’s office but needed to file a report with Johns Creek police for the fraudulent check case.
She said the bank refused to provide the sheriff’s office or herself with information of the person who tried to cash the check, and wanted to prosecute if a suspect is found at fault.