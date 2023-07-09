Woman reports fraud after vehicle break-in

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police June 18 that someone had entered her white Lincoln Navigator on Dinant Drive and stole her Louis Vuitton wallet.
The wallet contained her license and credit card, which was later used to make a fraudulent charge. When the woman noticed the transaction, she immediately checked her security camera and saw an unidentified suspect enter her vehicle and open her center console.
The woman said her vehicle had been left unlocked in her driveway overnight. Police said the footage showed the suspect enter the vehicle at around 3:30 a.m.
A neighbor reported his ring camera picked up the suspect walking past his driveway before entering the woman’s vehicle. Police were able to observe still images of what appeared to be a male suspect wearing gloves, a jacket and a hat.