MILTON, Ga. — A Milton woman called police April 14 to report that someone was using social media in an attempt to extort money from her.
The victim, 20, said someone hacked her Snapchat account in February and sent her provocative photos of herself from the old account, which she was no longer able to log into. The suspect threatened to leak the photos to the university, where the woman was a student, unless she sent money to a Cash App account, according to police.
The woman told officers she hadn’t sent any money, but she was worried the suspect would soon expose her private photos, noting someone continued to send her the pictures from random phone numbers.
Police told the victim to continue trying to report the harassment to Snapchat.
