Woman reports dispute over electric car charger

DUNWOODY, Ga. — An Atlanta woman told police June 23 she felt threatened by a man at her job in an apartment complex on Asbury Square after he took photos of her car and said he knew where to find her.
The woman said she was first approached by the man while she gave a tour of the apartments. He asked if there was a place to charge his car. She asked if the man was a resident, and he said he was not, but he was going to charge his car.
She asked the man to leave the property and continued the tour, assuming he had left.
When she drove to leave the complex later, the woman saw a car parked near the dumpsters with the charging port open. She waved down the driver to tell him, and realized it was the same man she had spoken with earlier.
The man then started taking photos of the woman and her car, saying he knew where to find her. As she drove off, the man followed her down to a nearby intersection.
Feeling threatened, the woman reported the incident to police and said she believed the man could be linked to mailbox theft at the Heights at Dunwoody complex.
Officers told the woman to call 911 if she saw the man in the apartment complex again. The case remains active and open.