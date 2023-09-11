Woman reports coat theft during move to Fairburn

MILTON, Ga. — A Fairburn woman reported to police Aug. 24 that she found $11,000 in items missing after contracting with a moving company to transport items from a storage facility in Milton.
She told police her contact with the moving company was on-site as his employees removed her items from the storage unit, loaded them onto two trucks and transported them to her home in Fairburn.
But as the woman began to unpack her things, the police report said she discovered several items missing, including a box of antique tools valued at $1,000 and a mink fur coat valued at $10,000.
The woman said she believes other valuables were missing but could not provide any additional items at the time of the police report.