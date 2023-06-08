Woman reports assault while taking out garbage

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police she was assaulted on May 20 right outside her home on Roswell Creek while taking the garbage out.
She said a man approached her from behind while she was outside and demanded to know who lived in her residence. The man got upset after she said she lived there with her husband and hit her on the mouth with his fist and then again on the head.
Police said she had a small cut on the inside of her lip, but she refused medical treatment. The woman said she and her husband have no issues with anyone, but a similar incident happened three weeks ago.
Officers told her to call 911 if the male suspect returns.