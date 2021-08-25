DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were called to a Dunwoody Crossing on Aug. 14 to speak to a woman who said she was assaulted the previous night.
The victim said a customer attacked her while she was at a Chevron gas station along North Peachtree Road. According to police, the woman was standing in line inside the store when a man bumped her as he passed in an aisle. The victim said she felt the bump was intentional. She asked the man to say “excuse me,” and said he immediately became irate and attacked her.
Someone stepped in to break the fight up. The woman, who suffered minor injuries, said the suspect was possibly in his 30s or 40s and appeared to be wearing a brown uniform.
