Woman reports assault outside MARTA station

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a local woman waiting at the Hammond Drive MARTA station in Dunwoody Jan. 19, was assaulted by a male suspect.
The victim told police she was waiting for an Uber pickup at the station at about 6 p.m., when she was approached by an unidentified man, the incident report stated. When the victim attempted to walk away from the man, he grabbed her by her hoodie jacket and pulled her back toward him.
The woman was able to pull away and escape unharmed, and she was picked up at a nearby building.
The report did not identify any possible suspects in the crime.