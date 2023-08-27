Woman reports assault during neighborhood walk

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported to police Aug. 4 that while she was walking in her neighborhood on Mount Katahdin Trail, a man sexually assaulted her from behind.
The victim told police the suspect grabbed the left side of her sports bra from under her shirt while simultaneously grabbing her right then left butt cheek. The victim said the suspect quietly said, “I just had to do this.”
The victim said she screamed and started running up the street, then chased the suspect to where he had parked his car. The victim said the suspect got in his vehicle and drove away.
The victim described the suspect as a thin Black male with a medium to dark complexion, 5-foot-9, with closely cut hair. She also said he drove a silver SUV, possibly a Ford or Acura, with what appeared to be an “applied for tag.”
Detectives arrived at the scene for further investigation. While checking the neighborhood for cameras, a neighbor allowed police to look into his ring camera footage which showed a vehicle matching the victim’s description.