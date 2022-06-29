Woman reports assault at North Point carnival

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An 18-year-old Johns Creek woman reported being assaulted at a carnival outside North Point Mall June 4.
Police responded to the area regarding a fight in progress around 11 p.m. The responding officer saw a group of teenagers crowded together asking for help. The officer saw the woman with a bloody nose and swollen left eye, according to the report.
The woman told the officer that she had been attacked by a group of teenagers as she was leaving the carnival. She said that when she was leaving the area, she “noticed tapping on her shoulder.” When she turned around, she saw someone was shooting at her with a BB gun, and she got hit in the eye. At the time, she was unable to identify who shot her with the BB gun or who attacked her.
The woman followed up with police on June 9 and was able to provide the name of the person who allegedly shot her. She said she was able to obtain video footage of the incident. The woman said she wanted to press charges if police could identify her attackers.