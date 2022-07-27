Woman reports assault at Alpharetta restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A Johns Creek woman reported that an unidentified man hit her in the face during an altercation at Mercantile Social July 9.
The woman called in just before 2 a.m., about an hour after the alleged fight occurred. Police had responded to the incident around 1 a.m., but none of the involved parties were on the scene when they arrived.
The woman said the man was “acting vulgarly due to someone calling him a derogatory name but insisted it was not her,” according to the report. She said the man got in a position to strike a friend she was with. She said she tried to get in between them, and the man hit her in the face.
The officer went to the woman’s house in Johns Creek to see if she had visible injuries. While he was there, the woman’s friends showed the officer a video of the interaction, which showed the woman “moving toward the male in a threatening manner” before he slapped her in the face, according to the report.
The officer noted that the woman’s face was visibly red and had slight bruising.